Tocvan Ventures Forges JV, Expands Drilling Plans

Tocvan Ventures Corp. has formed a joint venture with Colibri Resources to advance the Original Pilar Concessions, representing a strategic move to share costs and minimize dilution of shareholder value. Tocvan maintains a 51% controlling interest in the project and 100% interest in the surrounding land, which is 20 times larger, emphasizing their focus on exploring the Pilar area and preparing for mine development. The company has also planned significant drilling efforts for the coming year to further assess the project’s potential.

