Tobishima Holdings Reports Six-Month Financial Results and Forecasts

Tobishima Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:256A) ) has issued an announcement.

Tobishima Holdings, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing net sales of ¥64,196 million and a profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥1,914 million. The company forecasts a slight increase in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with a projected net sales of ¥140,000 million and a profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥3,900 million. The company has also announced a forecasted year-end dividend of ¥100.00 per share.

More about Tobishima Holdings, Inc.

Tobishima Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in industries relevant to its financial operations. The company was established through a sole share transfer on October 1, 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 118,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen41.16B

