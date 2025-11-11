Toagosei Revises Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Toagosei Co ( (JP:4045) ) has shared an update.

Toagosei Co., Ltd. has identified a misstatement in its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and has issued a partial revision. The operating income rate of change was corrected from a negative 4.3% to a positive 4.3%, which may impact stakeholders’ perception of the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4045) stock is a Buy with a Yen1687.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Toagosei Co stock, see the JP:4045 Stock Forecast page.

More about Toagosei Co

Average Trading Volume: 243,030

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen171.2B

For detailed information about 4045 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue