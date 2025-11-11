Toagosei Revises Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Toagosei Co ( (JP:4045) ) has shared an update.
Toagosei Co., Ltd. has identified a misstatement in its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and has issued a partial revision. The operating income rate of change was corrected from a negative 4.3% to a positive 4.3%, which may impact stakeholders’ perception of the company’s financial health.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4045) stock is a Buy with a Yen1687.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Toagosei Co stock, see the JP:4045 Stock Forecast page.
More about Toagosei Co
Average Trading Volume: 243,030
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen171.2B
