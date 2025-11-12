Toagosei Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Decline but Expands Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toagosei Co ( (JP:4045) ) has issued an update.

Toagosei Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales and profits decreasing compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintained its dividend forecast and expanded its consolidation scope by including a new subsidiary in India, indicating a strategic move to enhance its market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4045) stock is a Buy with a Yen1687.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Toagosei Co stock, see the JP:4045 Stock Forecast page.

More about Toagosei Co

Toagosei Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the chemical industry. The company focuses on producing a range of chemical products and has recently expanded its operations by including a new subsidiary, Toagosei Chemical India Pvt. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 243,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen171.2B

