Toa Corporation Revises Financial Forecasts and Expects Increased Orders

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Toa (Construction) ( (JP:1885) ) has provided an update.

Toa Corporation announced revisions to its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating an increase in expected net sales and profits. The revisions are attributed to the steady progress of construction projects, both domestically and overseas, and improved profit margins from large-scale projects. The company also anticipates a significant increase in orders received, driven by strong performance in its domestic civil engineering and building construction businesses.

More about Toa (Construction)

Toa Corporation operates in the construction industry, focusing on civil engineering and building construction projects. The company is known for its strong presence in both domestic and overseas markets, particularly in large-scale projects.

Average Trading Volume: 456,496

Current Market Cap: Yen199.6B

Learn more about 1885 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue