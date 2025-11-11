TOA Corporation Reports Strong First Half 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toa (Construction) ( (JP:1885) ) has provided an announcement.

TOA Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2025, with a 10% increase in net sales and significant growth in operating and ordinary profits. The company also announced a revision to its dividend forecast, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders. Despite a slight decrease in capital adequacy ratio, TOA’s financial position remains robust, supporting its strategic initiatives and market positioning.

More about Toa (Construction)

TOA Corporation is a construction company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Sapporo Securities Exchange. The company is involved in construction and related services, focusing on infrastructure development and building projects.

Average Trading Volume: 456,496

Current Market Cap: Yen199.6B

