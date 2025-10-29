TMP Group Secures Major Role in Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tmp Group S.P.A. ( (IT:TMP) ) has issued an announcement.

TMP Group has been selected to produce and implement the interior fittings for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Athletes’ Village, a project valued at over 1.3 million euros. This opportunity marks a significant growth milestone for TMP Group, enhancing its global recognition and positioning it as a key player in the tech-media industry. The project will ensure top-tier hospitality and functionality for athletes, reflecting the trust and confidence placed in TMP Group by international partners.

More about Tmp Group S.P.A.

TMP Group S.p.A. is an Italian tech-media company founded in 2012, specializing in communication strategies, advertising, digital marketing, events, and high-tech setups. It supports companies through its Digital, Experience, Production, and Technology operational areas, focusing on innovation and creativity. The company has a diverse client portfolio and founded Hangar21, a digital production ecosystem, in 2021. TMP Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan and received SIMEST financing for international expansion.

