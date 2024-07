TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

TIVAN LIMITED has announced a new placement or other type of issue consisting of approximately 34.6 million unlisted options expiring in 2027 and about 69.2 million ordinary fully paid shares. The proposed issue date is set for July 10, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the company’s financial position and is pending approval by the ASX.

