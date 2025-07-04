Titanium Sands Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Titanium Sands ( (AU:TSL) ) has provided an announcement.

Titanium Sands Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Jason Ferris acquiring an additional 2,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares through Marathon Assets Pty Ltd, an entity associated with him. This off-market purchase increases Ferris’s holdings, indicating a strengthened position and potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Titanium Sands Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral sands resources.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.72M

