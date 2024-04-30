Titan Minerals Embraces High Corporate Governance Standards

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Titan Minerals Ltd is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, aligning with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company’s policy outlines key areas such as ethical conduct, board structure, risk management, and transparent financial reporting. Their Board of Directors is deeply involved in both strategic oversight and everyday management due to the company’s size and scope.

