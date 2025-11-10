TIS Inc. Updates on Treasury Stock Acquisition Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TIS Inc. ( (JP:3626) ) has issued an update.

TIS Inc. announced the status of its treasury stock acquisition, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. As of October 31, 2025, the company acquired 6,949,200 shares worth approximately ¥33.2 billion, as part of a larger plan to acquire up to 12 million shares by the end of the year. This move is part of TIS’s strategic financial management to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3626) stock is a Buy with a Yen5461.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TIS Inc. stock, see the JP:3626 Stock Forecast page.

More about TIS Inc.

TIS Inc. is a company listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in providing IT services and solutions. It focuses on leveraging technology to enhance business operations and offers a range of services that cater to various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 602,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1115.5B

Learn more about 3626 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue