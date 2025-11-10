Times China Holdings Reports RMB 4,336 Million in Contracted Sales for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Times China Holdings ( (HK:1233) ) has issued an announcement.

Times China Holdings Limited announced its unaudited operating statistics for the ten months ending October 31, 2025, reporting aggregated contracted sales of approximately RMB 4,336 million and a contracted gross floor area of about 353,000 square meters. In October alone, the company achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB 403 million with a gross floor area of 36,000 square meters. These figures are preliminary and may differ from future audited financial statements, and investors are advised to exercise caution.

More about Times China Holdings

Times China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in real estate development. The company focuses on property development and sales, with operations that include joint ventures to expand its market reach.

YTD Price Performance: -70.56%

Average Trading Volume: 2,000,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$275.3M

See more data about 1233 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue