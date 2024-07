Times China Holdings (HK:1233) has released an update.

Times China Holdings Limited has announced the adjournment of its winding-up petition hearing to July 31, 2024. Shareholders and prospective investors are urged to be cautious when trading the company’s securities. The announcement follows a previous notice regarding the winding-up petition against the company.

