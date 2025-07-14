Times China Holdings Clarifies Scheme Meeting Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Times China Holdings ( (HK:1233) ) is now available.

Times China Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a clarification regarding the results of its Scheme Meeting held on 8 July 2025. The company corrected the total value of Voting Scheme Claims and the number of Scheme Creditors who voted in favor of the Scheme, stating the figures should be US$3,132,107,430.23 and 546, respectively, instead of the previously reported US$3,224,670,565.57 and 547. Despite these corrections, the Scheme has been approved by the requisite majorities of Scheme Creditors.

