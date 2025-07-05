Time Technoplast Consolidates Holdings with Share Allotment Post-Amalgamation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Time Technoplast Limited ( (IN:TIMETECHNO) ) just unveiled an update.

Time Technoplast Limited has announced the allotment of 9,12,221 equity shares to itself following the amalgamation of its subsidiary, NED Energy Limited, with its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Power Build Batteries Private Limited. This strategic move, executed through a share swap, is part of a broader scheme of amalgamation aimed at consolidating the company’s holdings and potentially strengthening its position in the power storage industry.

Time Technoplast Limited is a company involved in the manufacturing of various types of power storage devices, primarily batteries. The company focuses on the power storage industry and has a consolidated turnover of ₹93.93 Crores for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Average Trading Volume: 69,302

Current Market Cap: 101.2B INR

