Time Finance plc, a specialist finance provider listed on AIM, has reported that two of its top executives have made significant share purchases. CFO James Roberts acquired 16,675 shares, while Non-Executive Chair Tanya Raynes bought 4,939 shares, increasing their stakes to 0.71% and 0.04% of the company’s issued share capital, respectively.

