Timberland Bancorp Reports 20% Net Income Increase

Timberland Bancorp ( (TSBK) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, Timberland Bancorp reported a net income increase to $7.10 million for the third fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025, marking a 20% rise compared to the same quarter the previous year. The company also announced a new stock repurchase program and a quarterly cash dividend, reflecting its strong earnings and capital position. Key financial metrics, including earnings per share and net interest margin, showed significant year-over-year improvements, underscoring Timberland’s solid performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Spark’s Take on TSBK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSBK is a Outperform.

Timberland Bancorp’s strong financial performance and favorable corporate events are significant strengths, contributing to a solid stock score. The valuation metrics are attractive, enhancing the investment appeal. However, technical indicators are neutral, presenting no clear momentum direction.

More about Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Timberland Bank, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing banking services and products, with a market emphasis on maintaining strong customer relationships and effective deposit-gathering strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 11,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $255.2M

