TILT Holdings Announces Restructuring Under CCAA

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TILT Holdings Inc ( (TSE:TILT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On November 3, 2025, TILT Holdings Inc. entered into a Secured Note Purchase Agreement, issuing senior secured promissory notes worth up to $2 million to support its financial obligations. Subsequently, on November 7, 2025, TILT announced a restructuring process under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, aiming to reduce debt and take the company private by canceling existing equity interests and issuing equity to noteholders. The restructuring is designed to align TILT’s balance sheet with its business scale and ensure long-term stability and growth, while maintaining operations without affecting subsidiaries or other creditors.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TILT) stock is a Sell with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TILT Holdings Inc stock, see the TSE:TILT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TILT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TILT is a Underperform.

TILT Holdings Inc. is facing severe financial difficulties with declining revenues and high leverage, which are the most significant factors impacting the stock score. The technical analysis indicates an overbought condition with no momentum, and the valuation metrics are poor due to negative earnings. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TILT stock, click here.

More about TILT Holdings Inc

TILT Holdings Inc. is a global provider of cannabis business solutions, offering services such as inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, and retail. The company operates through a diverse portfolio of companies, including Jupiter Research LLC, a leader in the vaporization segment, and Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts. TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across North America, South America, Israel, and the European Union, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$213.8M

See more insights into TILT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue