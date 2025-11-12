TIGA Trading Pty Ltd Ceases Substantial Holding in TerraCom Limited

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from TerraCom Limited ( (AU:TER) ).

TerraCom Limited, a company listed on the ASX, has announced that TIGA Trading Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of November 11, 2025. This change follows a significant market sale of 60 million ordinary shares by TIGA Trading Pty Ltd, which could impact TerraCom’s shareholder structure and potentially influence its stock market performance.

Average Trading Volume: 3,084,218

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$68.08M

