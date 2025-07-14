Tibet Water Resources Ltd. Announces Board Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tibet Water Resources ( (HK:1115) ) has provided an update.

Tibet Water Resources Ltd. announced significant changes in its board leadership, with Dr. Zhang Chunlong resigning as chairman but remaining in other key roles within the company. Mr. Chen Di has been appointed as the new chairman of the board, bringing over 23 years of experience in the financial industry, which may influence the company’s strategic direction. However, the appointment has resulted in non-compliance with the requirement for independent non-executive directors, prompting the company to seek a suitable candidate to rectify this issue.

More about Tibet Water Resources

Tibet Water Resources Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on water resources and related industries. It operates through its subsidiaries and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 6,903,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.51B

