Tianjin Port Development Plans Major Subsidiary Equity Disposal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tianjin Port Development Holdings ( (HK:3382) ) has issued an announcement.

Tianjin Port Development Holdings has announced its intention to dispose of a 60% equity interest in its subsidiary, Zhongtie Storage and Transportation, through a public listing on the Tianjin Property Rights Exchange Centre. The proposed minimum bidding price is set at RMB22,524,300, with the final transaction consideration depending on the final bid price. This potential disposal, if successful, will result in Zhongtie Storage and Transportation ceasing to be a subsidiary of the company, impacting its operational structure and potentially its market positioning. The transaction is subject to listing rules and may not proceed if no suitable bidder is found.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3382) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tianjin Port Development Holdings stock, see the HK:3382 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tianjin Port Development Holdings

Tianjin Port Development Holdings is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in logistics and transportation services. It focuses on the development and management of port facilities and related logistics services, serving as a significant player in the port and logistics industry.

YTD Price Performance: 17.06%

Average Trading Volume: 2,170,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.3B

For detailed information about 3382 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue