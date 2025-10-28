Tianjin Port Development Holdings Reports Nine-Month Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tianjin Port Development Holdings ( (HK:3382) ).

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited announced the unaudited financial results for its subsidiary, Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd., for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The results show a total operating income of RMB 9.37 billion, reflecting growth from the previous year. However, net profit attributable to shareholders decreased to RMB 779.91 million, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. These results highlight the company’s ongoing efforts to manage operational costs and improve financial performance, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited operates in the port industry, primarily focusing on port operations and related services. The company is a significant player in the logistics and transportation sector, with its subsidiary Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd. listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,371,256

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.3B

