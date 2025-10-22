Tianjin Port Development Holdings Considers Divesting Subsidiary Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tianjin Port Development Holdings ( (HK:3382) ).

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited announced a potential disposal of its 60% equity interest in its subsidiary, Tianjin Zhongtie Storage and Transportation Co., Ltd., through a public listing on the Tianjin Property Rights Exchange Centre. This move is intended to allow the company to concentrate on its core business areas, improve its long-term competitiveness and profitability, and align with its overall development plan. The transaction’s final terms, including the transferee and price, are yet to be determined, and the company has not entered into any binding agreement as of the announcement date.

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited operates in the logistics and transportation industry, primarily focusing on port loading and unloading logistics. The company aims to enhance its core competitiveness and sustainable operational quality, aligning with its goal to develop a world-class green and smart hub port.

