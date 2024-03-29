Tianjin Pharmaceutical Revamps Governance Structure

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited is set to enhance its corporate governance by amending its Articles of Association, particularly focusing on the operation of independent directors and special board committees. This move aligns with new regulatory requirements introduced by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, aiming to optimize the governance structure and improve standardization. The proposed amendments, which are detailed in a separate announcement, affect several chapters related to the roles and responsibilities of independent directors and the audit committee.

