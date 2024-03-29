Tianjin Pharma Updates Continuous Risk Assessment

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited, previously known as Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Limited, has provided an update on their continuous risk assessment report involving transactions with its related finance company, TPGF. The company confirms the accuracy of the information and adherence to new Shanghai Stock Exchange regulations requiring biannual risk assessment reports for related finance transactions. The recent financial service agreement with TPGF, outlined in the annual general meeting notice, covers a range of financial services for the next three years.

For further insights into SG:T14 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.