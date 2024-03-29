Tianjin Pharma Reports on Placement Proceeds

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited has released a report concerning the status of the net proceeds from their 2015 share placement. The company confirmed the accuracy and fairness of the announcement and detailed the use and deposit of the net proceeds, which after expenses, amounts to approximately RMB814,340,000.

