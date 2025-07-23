Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Announces EGM for Key Procurement Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1265) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 13, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve a products procurement framework agreement with Jinran China Resources Gas Co., Ltd. This agreement, if ratified, could have significant implications for the company’s operational capabilities and strategic partnerships, potentially enhancing its market position and service delivery.

More about Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd. Class H

Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in China, operating within the public utilities sector. The company focuses on providing essential utility services, with a particular emphasis on gas supply, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 376,170

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$417.5M

