Tianjin Development Holdings’ Subsidiary Engages in Discloseable Wealth Management Transaction

The latest announcement is out from Tianjin Development Holdings ( (HK:0882) ).

Tianjin Development Holdings, through its subsidiary Lisheng Pharmaceutical, has entered into a CBHB Wealth Management Agreement to subscribe for a structured deposit worth RMB210 million. This transaction is considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement due to its size. The structured deposit offers a principal-guaranteed return with an expected annualized rate between 1.20% and 2.00%, linked to the EUR/USD central parity rate, and is classified as low risk.

More about Tianjin Development Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 680,822

Current Market Cap: HK$2.79B

