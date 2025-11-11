Tianjin Development Holdings’ Subsidiary Engages in Discloseable Wealth Management Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Tianjin Development Holdings ( (HK:0882) ).
Tianjin Development Holdings, through its subsidiary Lisheng Pharmaceutical, has entered into a CBHB Wealth Management Agreement to subscribe for a structured deposit worth RMB210 million. This transaction is considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement due to its size. The structured deposit offers a principal-guaranteed return with an expected annualized rate between 1.20% and 2.00%, linked to the EUR/USD central parity rate, and is classified as low risk.
More about Tianjin Development Holdings
Average Trading Volume: 680,822
Current Market Cap: HK$2.79B
