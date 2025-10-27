Tianjin Construction Development Group Proposes No-Par Value Share System

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2515) ).

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. has announced its proposal to adopt a no-par value share system to enhance operational flexibility in financing and share capital structure. This change is subject to shareholder approval and will not affect the rights of existing shareholders or disrupt the company’s operations. The transition to the new share system is expected to occur in November 2025, with shareholders able to exchange their existing share certificates for new ones at no cost during a specified period.

More about Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the construction industry. The company focuses on development projects and related services, positioning itself within the Chinese market and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 150,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$125.2M

