Tianda Pharmaceuticals Announces Change in Hong Kong Share Registrar

Tianda Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( (HK:0455) ) has shared an announcement.

Tianda Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, effective from August 22, 2025. This change to Tricor Investor Services Limited is expected to streamline the process of share transfer registration and collection, potentially impacting stakeholders by improving operational efficiency.

More about Tianda Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Tianda Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 91,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$350.5M

