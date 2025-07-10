Tian Tu Capital Plans RMB300 Million Innovation Notes Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1973) ) has provided an update.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. has announced its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on July 28, 2025, where shareholders will consider the approval of a resolution for the registration and issuance of science and technology innovation notes amounting to RMB300 million. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its financial capabilities and strengthen its position in the technology investment sector, potentially impacting its operational growth and stakeholder interests.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. operates as a joint stock company in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on capital investments and financial services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1973.

Average Trading Volume: 16,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$582.1M

