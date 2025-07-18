Tian Tu Capital Forms Wenzhou Tiantu Zhisuan Equity Investment Fund

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1973) ) has issued an update.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. has announced the formation of the Wenzhou Tiantu Zhisuan Equity Investment Fund, a joint venture with Shenzhen Xingyi and Guangzhou Yovole. The fund, with an initial capital of RMB300 million, aims to invest in emerging unlisted businesses, particularly in the data center sector. Tiantu Capital Management Center will act as the general partner, contributing RMB15 million, while Shenzhen Xingyi and Guangzhou Yovole will serve as limited partners, contributing RMB270 million and RMB15 million, respectively. This strategic move positions Tian Tu Capital to expand its investment portfolio and strengthen its presence in the data center industry, potentially enhancing its market influence and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 13,277

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$587.3M

Find detailed analytics on 1973 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

