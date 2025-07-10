Tian Tu Capital Announces Issuance of Innovation Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1973) ) is now available.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. has announced the proposed issuance of Science and Technology Innovation Notes, aiming to raise up to RMB0.3 billion. The notes, which will be offered via private placement to institutional investors, have a maximum term of 10 years. The proceeds are intended primarily for funding investment funds or equity investments, with a portion also available for working capital or debt repayment. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s investment capabilities and strengthen its market position.

More about Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on financial services and investment opportunities. The company is involved in issuing financial instruments and managing investment funds, with a market focus on institutional investors.

Average Trading Volume: 16,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$582.1M

Find detailed analytics on 1973 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue