Tian Teck Land Limited Faces Financial Setback in 2024

Tian Teck Land Limited (HK:0266) has released an update.

Tian Teck Land Limited reported a significant shift in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with a substantial loss of HK$523.2 million compared to a profit of HK$461.9 million in the previous year. The company’s revenue saw a slight increase, but substantial valuation losses on investment properties heavily impacted its results. Shareholders’ earnings per share also dropped from HK$0.49 to a loss of HK$0.59, reflecting the challenging financial period.

