Tian An Medicare Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from China Medical & HealthCare Group ( (HK:0383) ).

Tian An Medicare Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 1, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial strategies and potential shareholder returns.

More about China Medical & HealthCare Group

Average Trading Volume: 63,185

Current Market Cap: HK$1.04B

See more insights into 0383 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue