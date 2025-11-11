Thungela Resources Announces Share Sale by Company Secretary

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Thungela Resources Limited ( (GB:TGA) ) is now available.

Thungela Resources Limited announced the sale of 1,052 ordinary shares by its company secretary, Tovi Ellis, following the vesting of forfeitable shares under the company’s 2021 Share Plan. The sale, conducted to settle tax obligations, reflects the company’s adherence to its remuneration policy and compliance with JSE Listings Requirements. The remaining shares from the 2024 award will vest in 2026 and 2027, contingent on employment conditions, and are currently held in escrow.

Thungela Resources Limited is a company based in South Africa, primarily involved in the coal industry. It is listed on both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), indicating a focus on both local and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 246,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £501.6M

