Thryv Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 SaaS Growth

Thryv Holdings ( (THRY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In the third quarter of 2025, Thryv Holdings reported a 33% year-over-year increase in SaaS revenue, reaching $115.9 million, and a significant improvement in net income compared to the previous year. The company also saw a 19% rise in SaaS monthly ARPU and exceeded its SaaS EBITDA guidance, reflecting its strategic focus on increasing customer spending and leveraging AI for small business growth. Despite a decrease in marketing services revenue, Thryv’s overall financial performance strengthened, as evidenced by a consolidated total revenue increase of 12% year-over-year and a net income of $5.7 million, positioning the company with a stronger balance sheet.

The most recent analyst rating on (THRY) stock is a Hold with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Thryv Holdings stock, see the THRY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on THRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, THRY is a Neutral.

Thryv Holdings’ overall stock score is driven by a mix of positive and negative factors. The most significant strength is the positive sentiment from the earnings call, highlighting strong SaaS revenue growth and strategic innovations. However, financial performance is weighed down by declining revenues and negative profitability margins. Technical analysis and valuation also present challenges, with bearish trends and a negative P/E ratio.

More about Thryv Holdings

Thryv Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Thryv®, a leading small business marketing and sales software platform. The company focuses on offering software solutions to enhance marketing and sales operations for small businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 463,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $514.1M

