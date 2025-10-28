ThreeD Capital Inc. Reports Annual Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ThreeD Capital ( (TSE:IDK) ) has provided an announcement.

ThreeD Capital Inc. reported its audited annual results for the year ended June 30, 2025, highlighting a significant decline in net asset value per share from $0.86 to $0.40 compared to the previous year. The company experienced substantial losses in net investment and digital assets, resulting in a total comprehensive loss of $18.85 million. Despite these challenges, the firm remains optimistic about the long-term potential of its core investments and continues to focus on sectors with significant growth potential.

Spark’s Take on TSE:IDK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:IDK is a Neutral.

ThreeD Capital’s overall score reflects its solid equity base with no debt, which is a strength, but significant challenges in profitability, revenue stability, and valuation weigh heavily on the stock’s performance. The neutral technical indicators suggest limited immediate upside potential, while the strategic developments have yet to materially impact financial outcomes.

More about ThreeD Capital

ThreeD Capital Inc. is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm that focuses on opportunistic investments in companies within the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. The firm invests in both private and public companies globally, often taking a lead investor role and providing advisory services and access to its ecosystem.

Average Trading Volume: 133,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.14M

