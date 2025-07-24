Three Valley Copper Corp. Announces Loan Forbearance Amid Business Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Three Valley Copper Corp ( ($TSE:TVC.H) ) has shared an announcement.

Three Valley Copper Corp. has announced a 30-day forbearance on exercising its rights under a secured convertible promissory note with Selma House LLC, which was due to mature on July 24, 2025. This forbearance period is intended to allow the company time to complete its transition from a mining issuer to an investment issuer, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The company aims to extend the loan maturity date to July 24, 2026, contingent on this business change and reactivation. This move is significant as it reflects the company’s strategic shift and could impact its operations and market positioning.

More about Three Valley Copper Corp

Three Valley Copper Corp. operates in the mining industry and is transitioning to become an investment issuer. The company is focused on changing its business model from mining to investment, which involves reactivation from the NEX Board to TSXV Tier 2.

Average Trading Volume: 7,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$562.3K

Find detailed analytics on TVC.H stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue