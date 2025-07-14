Thorney Opportunities Ltd Achieves Record NTA Amid Strong Portfolio Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. ( (AU:TOP) ) has shared an announcement.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd reported an all-time high net tangible asset (NTA) of 90.2 cents per share as of June 30, 2025, marking a 1.5% increase from the previous month and over 8% growth for the fiscal year. The company’s performance was bolstered by the strong share price of Zip Co Limited and contributions from AMA Group and Consolidated Operations Group, despite some setbacks from Austin Engineering and Early Pay. TOP continues its on-market share buyback and holds $35 million in deployable capital, positioning itself for future opportunities and addressing the share price to NTA discount.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (TOP) is an ASX-listed investment company that focuses on investing in both listed and unlisted equities and financial assets across various sectors such as media, automotive, energy, engineering, mining services, and financial services. Managed by the Thorney Investment Group, TOP aims to unlock value in identified companies through careful investment selection and constructive advocacy.

YTD Price Performance: 5.18%

Average Trading Volume: 101,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

