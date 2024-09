Thorney Opportunities Ltd. (AU:TOP) has released an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has issued an update on its stock buy-back program, stating that as of the previous day, an additional fully paid ordinary share has been repurchased. This brings the total number of shares bought back to 4,110,057 since the initial notification of the buy-back on March 1, 2024.

