Thor Explorations Announces Investor Webinar for Q3 2025 Results

The latest announcement is out from Thor Explorations ( (TSE:THX) ).

Thor Explorations Ltd. announced an upcoming investor webinar led by President and CEO Segun Lawson to discuss the company’s Q3 2025 financial and operating results. The session, scheduled for November 20, 2025, will provide insights into the company’s performance and is open to existing and potential investors. This initiative reflects Thor’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its stakeholders, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception.

More about Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nigeria, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The company holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria and a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project in Senegal. It is listed on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘THX’.

