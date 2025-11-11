THK Co. Revises 2025 Financial Forecasts Amid Weaker Orders

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

THK Co ( (JP:6481) ) has provided an update.

THK Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the year ending December 31, 2025, due to weaker-than-expected orders in the industrial machinery business across Japan and Europe. The company anticipates lower consolidated revenue and profit margins, impacted by U.S. tariffs and structural reforms. However, non-consolidated ordinary and net income are expected to exceed initial forecasts due to increased dividend income from subsidiaries.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6481) stock is a Hold with a Yen4704.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on THK Co stock, see the JP:6481 Stock Forecast page.

More about THK Co

THK Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial machinery sector, focusing on providing mechanical components and systems. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its innovative solutions in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 846,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen459.6B

See more data about 6481 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue