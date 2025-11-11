THK Co. Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Revenue Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

THK Co ( (JP:6481) ) has issued an announcement.

THK Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, but experienced significant declines in operating income and profit compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position showed a decrease in total assets and equity, and it adjusted its profit forecasts for the year. Despite these challenges, THK maintained its dividend policy, projecting a total dividend of 246 yen per share for the year, reflecting its commitment to shareholders.

More about THK Co

THK Co., Ltd. is a company based in Tokyo, Japan, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. The company is involved in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing linear motion systems and components, which are essential in various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 846,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen459.6B

