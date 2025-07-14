Thing On Enterprise Limited Announces Update on Privatization Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Thing On Enterprise Limited ( (HK:2292) ) has provided an announcement.

Thing On Enterprise Limited has announced an update regarding its proposed privatization by Thing On Group Limited through a scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act of the Cayman Islands. The Grand Court has approved the directions order to convene a Court Meeting on August 25, 2025, to approve the scheme, with a subsequent hearing scheduled for September 9, 2025. The scheme document is expected to be dispatched on July 18, 2025, and further announcements will be made as necessary. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution as the proposal’s implementation is subject to conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 67,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$525.6M

