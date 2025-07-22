Theta Gold Mines Retracts Financial Forecasts Amid Changed Assumptions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Theta Gold Mines ( (AU:TGM) ) has shared an announcement.

Theta Gold Mines Limited announced the retraction of financial forecasts presented in their recent investor presentation due to significant changes in assumptions since their original feasibility study. The company emphasized that investors should not rely on the updated financial information as it does not comply with necessary listing rules, and a revised feasibility study is yet to be completed. This retraction could impact investor confidence and necessitates further analysis to ensure compliance and accurate forecasting.

More about Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited is a gold development company based in South Africa, focusing on high-grade gold projects in a renowned gold mining region. The company is working on constructing a new gold processing plant near Pilgrim’s Rest, Mpumalanga Province, and aims to establish a solid production platform over the next five years.

Average Trading Volume: 163,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$172.3M

