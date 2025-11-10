Theralase Technologies Reports Q3 2025 Financials and Clinical Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Theralase Technologies ( (TSE:TLT) ) has issued an update.

Theralase Technologies Inc. has released its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a 5% decrease in total revenue compared to the previous year. Despite a slight decrease in gross margin and an increase in net loss, the company continues to make progress in its clinical trials, with significant advancements in Study II. The company completed a private placement and extended warrant expiry dates to support its financial position, while also exploring additional funding opportunities. The ongoing clinical study has shown promising interim results, with a high percentage of patients achieving a complete or total response, indicating strong treatment durability.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TLT) stock is a Buy with a C$0.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Theralase Technologies stock, see the TSE:TLT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TLT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TLT is a Neutral.

Theralase Technologies’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, while valuation metrics highlight ongoing financial struggles. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of therapeutics activated by light, radiation, sound, and drugs. The company primarily aims to develop treatments for cancer, bacteria, and viruses, with a focus on efficacy and safety.

Average Trading Volume: 105,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$50.13M

