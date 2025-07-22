The Works.co.uk plc Reports Strong FY25 Results Amid Strategic Shift

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TheWorks.co.uk plc ( (GB:WRKS) ) has issued an update.

The Works.co.uk plc reported its preliminary results for FY25, showing a 2% decrease in total revenue to £277m, attributed to an additional trading week in the prior year. Despite this, the company achieved a 58% increase in pre-IFRS 16 Adjusted EBITDA to £9.5m, driven by improved store performance and strategic initiatives like ‘Elevating The Works’. The company has seen strong post-Christmas trading momentum, with a 5% increase in LFL sales in the first 11 weeks of FY26, positioning it well for further profit growth. The company is not proposing a final dividend for FY25, focusing instead on reinvestment for future growth.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WRKS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects strong technical indicators and positive corporate events that signal confidence in the company’s future prospects. Financial performance is moderate with some risks due to high leverage. The undervalued P/E ratio further supports potential upside, while the lack of earnings call details limits a comprehensive assessment.

The Works.co.uk plc is a leading UK-based retailer specializing in affordable, screen-free activities for families, offering products such as arts and crafts, stationery, toys, and books. The company operates over 500 stores across the UK and Ireland and also has an online presence.

Average Trading Volume: 312,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £36.56M

