The Reject Shop Acquired by Dollarama, Set for ASX Delisting

The Reject Shop Limited has announced the completion of its acquisition by Dollarama Inc. through a scheme of arrangement. As part of the transaction, shareholders received a cash consideration of $5.91 per share and a fully franked special dividend of $0.77 per share. The company’s shares were suspended from trading on the ASX on July 1, 2025, and it plans to be delisted from the ASX on July 23, 2025. This acquisition marks a significant change in ownership and could potentially impact the company’s market positioning and operations.

More about Reject Shop Limited

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on offering a wide range of discount variety merchandise. The company is known for providing affordable everyday products to consumers across Australia.

