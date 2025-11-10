The Pack Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Pack Corporation ( (JP:3950) ) has provided an update.
The Pack Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 2.2% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners, with decreases of 13.5%, 11.8%, and 13.5% respectively. The company conducted a share split on July 1, 2025, which affected the earnings per share calculations. Despite the challenges, the equity-to-asset ratio improved to 76.9%, indicating a stronger financial position.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3950) stock is a Buy with a Yen1330.00 price target.
More about Pack Corporation
The Pack Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the packaging industry. It focuses on providing a range of packaging solutions and services, catering to various market needs.
Average Trading Volume: 305,001
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen70.85B
